Criminal Charges - 3-29-17
Sara J. Thompson, 39, of 3026 N Highway 16 in Denver was charged Mar. 22 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray. Maurice Antoine Nichols, 35, of 310 Woodside Dr. of Kings Mountain was charged Mar. 22 with one count of burning of personal property.
