Criminal Charges - 3-24-17
Tod Jaa Dazu-Juan Tilley, 31, of 122 Jay Dr. in Taylorsville was charged Mar. 17 with one count of non-support of family. A $550 bond was set.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a female
|Mar 21
|John E
|6
|Lincolnton mom kidnaps and robs 18-year-old dau...
|Mar 21
|curious george
|1
|Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook
|Mar 12
|John E
|9
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|Mar 9
|AngryAssualtVictim
|1
|Sex Drive (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|John 8
|7
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|LIL OLE ME
|149
|Why is the sheriff's department at the school's...
|Jan '17
|pissed off
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC