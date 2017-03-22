Criminal Charges - 3-22-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: Angela Lingerfelt Juarez, 44, of 3299 Gastonia Hwy. in Lincolnton was charged Mar. 16 with one count of continuing criminal enterprise and two counts of failure to appear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a female
|22 hr
|John E
|6
|Lincolnton mom kidnaps and robs 18-year-old dau...
|Tue
|curious george
|1
|Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook
|Mar 12
|John E
|9
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|Mar 9
|AngryAssualtVictim
|1
|Sex Drive (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|John 8
|7
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|LIL OLE ME
|149
|Why is the sheriff's department at the school's...
|Jan '17
|pissed off
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC