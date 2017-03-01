Chamber launches fundraiser for building renovations
The Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce has launched a capital campaign to raise funds in support of much-needed renovations to the second story of the organization's office building in downtown Lincolnton. "The membership has always been real good to the chamber," former board of directors chairman Keith Gaskill said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook
|15 hr
|John E
|1
|Sex Drive (Sep '10)
|Feb 16
|John 8
|7
|Looking for a female
|Feb 16
|John E
|2
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Feb 13
|LIL OLE ME
|149
|Why is the sheriff's department at the school's...
|Jan '17
|pissed off
|1
|Man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old ... (Mar '11)
|Jan '17
|pissed off
|16
|Joanna Jenkins
|Jan '17
|Mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC