Brother's art supports boy battling brain tumors
Seven-year-old Max Edwards of Lincolnton had brain surgery the end of August in an attempt to help his neurofibromatosis. The surgery wasn't successful and his condition is worsening.
Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
