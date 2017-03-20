Artist upholds deep-rooted pottery traditions
In this age of mass-produced goods, there are still artisans and craftspeople in Lincoln County keeping alive the traditional way of doing things. Michel Bayne and his wife, Diana, moved to Lincolnton in 2010 and restored the 1859 Theodore James Ramseur house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook
|9 hr
|kim frasure
|10
|Looking for a female
|Mar 21
|John E
|6
|Lincolnton mom kidnaps and robs 18-year-old dau...
|Mar 21
|curious george
|1
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|Mar 9
|AngryAssualtVictim
|1
|Sex Drive (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|John 8
|5
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|LIL OLE ME
|149
|Why is the sheriff's department at the school's...
|Jan '17
|pissed off
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC