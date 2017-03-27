Around Town: Gastonia church to hold ...

Around Town: Gastonia church to hold Spring Fest, other church news Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

New Hope Baptist, 2024 Redbud Drive, Gastonia, hosts Spring Fest on  April 8, a day packed with events. It starts at 10 a.m. with a craft fair in the fellowship hall; an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. in the gym, followed by mobile gaming and laser tag.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen reported missing after staying with friend... 18 hr milk carton 3
Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook Tue John E 11
Looking for a female Mar 21 John E 6
News Lincolnton mom kidnaps and robs 18-year-old dau... Mar 21 curious george 1
News Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff Mar 9 AngryAssualtVictim 1
Sex Drive (Sep '10) Feb '17 John 8 5
Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08) Feb '17 LIL OLE ME 149
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Oakland
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,180 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC