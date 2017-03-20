Around Town- 3-20-17

Pinto bean supper Fairfield Church, located on Fairfield Forest Rd. in Denver will host a pinto bean supper from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Hot dogs will be available. Meeting The Lincoln Photography Club will meet at 7 p.m. in the community room of the Lincoln Cultural Center, located at E. Main St. in Lincolnton.

