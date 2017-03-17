Around Town - 3-17-17
Estate Sale An estate sale will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church Parish House, located at 316 N. Cedar St. from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Items include antique collectibles, housewares, pottery, BB Craig, Seagrove, Jug Town, Tom Clark Gnomes, old tools, coke items, and lots of collector items. Irish night Holy Spirit Catholic Church, located at 537 N Hwy 16 in Denver will host Irish Night at 6 p.m. in the Parish Activity Center featuring Irish music, songs, and dancing by DJ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook
|Mar 12
|John E
|9
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|Mar 9
|AngryAssualtVictim
|1
|Sex Drive (Sep '10)
|Feb 16
|John 8
|7
|Looking for a female
|Feb 16
|John E
|2
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|LIL OLE ME
|149
|Why is the sheriff's department at the school's...
|Jan '17
|pissed off
|1
|Man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old ... (Mar '11)
|Jan '17
|pissed off
|16
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC