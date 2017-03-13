Around Town - 3-13-17
Mended Hearts Chapter 379 will host a meeting at 5:45 in the Oak Room of CaroMont Regional Medical Center, located at 2525 Court Dr. in Gastonia. The cardiac support group will meet at 7 p.m. with speaker Meredith Mullins of Legacy Heart Care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook
|Sun
|John E
|9
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|Mar 9
|AngryAssualtVictim
|1
|Sex Drive (Sep '10)
|Feb 16
|John 8
|7
|Looking for a female
|Feb 16
|John E
|2
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Feb 13
|LIL OLE ME
|149
|Why is the sheriff's department at the school's...
|Jan '17
|pissed off
|1
|Man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old ... (Mar '11)
|Jan '17
|pissed off
|16
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC