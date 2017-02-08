Woman robbed at ATM
The incident happened at 6:45 p.m. Monday in front of an ATM at Fifth Third Bank at 402 E. Main St. in Lincolnton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is the sheriff's department at the school's...
|Jan 29
|pissed off
|1
|Man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old ... (Mar '11)
|Jan 29
|pissed off
|16
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Jan 22
|John E
|147
|Joanna Jenkins
|Jan 15
|Mark
|1
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Jan 12
|Titan
|13
|Maiden is a hole of a place
|Jan 12
|Titan
|1
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec '16
|pissed off
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC