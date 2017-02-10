Three people arrested on drug charges
Deputies made the felony arrests on Tuesday after investigations into the sale of methamphetamine and heroin in central and eastern Lincoln County. Larry Jermaine Gibbs, 32, of Mauney Drive in Lincolnton, was charged with three felony counts of sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, five felony counts of possession with intent to sell a schedule I controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
