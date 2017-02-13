Student Advisory Council keeps giving to city
Members of the Lincolnton Student Advisory Council have been busy with various projects intended to benefit the Lincoln County community. Some of the undertakings they are currently working on include convincing the North Carolina Department of Transportation to get the traffic lines repainted around Court Square in Lincolnton, raising funds to get City Park graded and reseeded and for future improvements, mentoring middle school students and attempting to recruit Chick-fil-a to Lincolnton.
