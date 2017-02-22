'Price is Right' fundraiser to benefit Coalition Against Child Abuse
The "Price is Right" benefit to raise money for the Lincoln County Coalition Against Child Abuse and Child Advocacy Center is returning for the 11th year to the James W. Warren Citizens Center in Lincolnton. Funds raised from the event help LCCACA to protect children from abuse and neglect of all forms as well as providing intervention and treatment when children become victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex Drive (Sep '10)
|Feb 16
|John 8
|7
|Looking for a female
|Feb 16
|John E
|2
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Feb 13
|LIL OLE ME
|149
|Why is the sheriff's department at the school's...
|Jan 29
|pissed off
|1
|Man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old ... (Mar '11)
|Jan 29
|pissed off
|16
|Joanna Jenkins
|Jan '17
|Mark
|1
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Titan
|13
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC