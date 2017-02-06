Online meetup turns into robbery
According to authorities with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Colby Ryan Pridmore used the social media website to talk with Destiny Dawn Bentley, a 21-year-old Lenoir resident. The two agreed to meet in Lincolnton at the Optimist Park on Startown Road. But when the woman got inside Pridmore's Mazda 6 police say a friendly meeting turned bad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is the sheriff's department at the school's...
|Jan 29
|pissed off
|1
|Man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old ... (Mar '11)
|Jan 29
|pissed off
|16
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Jan 22
|John E
|147
|Joanna Jenkins
|Jan 15
|Mark
|1
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Jan 12
|Titan
|13
|Maiden is a hole of a place
|Jan 12
|Titan
|1
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec '16
|pissed off
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC