Mauney's nursing home served county's elderly for years

The only one who believed in Mary "Pris" Mauney when she decided to open the first private retirement home in Lincolnton was her banker, who agreed to lend her the money to build the house on the corner of Andrews Drive and Startown Road. Mauney designed the house herself and opened Mauney's Retirement Home in 1956 and operated it for 18 years.

