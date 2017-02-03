'Masters of Soul' performing in Lincolnton
The Lincoln County Concert Association will be hosting the Masters of Soul on Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. The group performs Motown hits including those by the Temptations, the Four Tops, the Supremes, Marvin Gaye and the Jackson Five. The performance will be held at the James Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is the sheriff's department at the school's...
|Jan 29
|pissed off
|1
|Man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old ... (Mar '11)
|Jan 29
|pissed off
|16
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Jan 22
|John E
|147
|Joanna Jenkins
|Jan 15
|Mark
|1
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Jan 12
|Titan
|13
|Maiden is a hole of a place
|Jan 12
|Titan
|1
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec '16
|pissed off
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC