'Masters of Soul' performing in Lincolnton

Friday Feb 3

The Lincoln County Concert Association will be hosting the Masters of Soul on Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. The group performs Motown hits including those by the Temptations, the Four Tops, the Supremes, Marvin Gaye and the Jackson Five. The performance will be held at the James Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street.

