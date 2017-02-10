Lincolnton PD welcomes three new offi...

Lincolnton PD welcomes three new officers

Friday Feb 10

Three new police officers have joined the Lincolnton Police Department. One is a lifelong Gaston County resident while the other two are immigrants to the United States - one from West Africa and the other from Colombia.

Lincolnton, NC

