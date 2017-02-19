Lincolnton Chiropractor Lincoln Chiropractic and Laser Therapy Center ...
Lincoln Chiropractic and Laser Therapy Center is pleased to announce that they are now offering innovative Back on Trac therapy. The clinic will now be able to assist community members who suffer from chronic back pain or related issues in a very focused and targeted way.
