Ku Klux Klan recruitment fliers found in Lincolnton
The Ku Klux Klan has extended its recruiting efforts to Lincolnton, distributing fliers around town late Saturday evening and into early Sunday morning. Dr. David Staton awoke Sunday morning to find a plastic bag weighed down by birdseed containing a card urging the recipient to contact the Confederate White Knights hotline.
