Former pastor guilty of child sex crimes
The sex crimes occurred in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1990, years before the former Seventh-day Adventist pastor lived in North Carolina and led churches in Shelby and Lincolnton. According to Florida news stations, the girl, who reported the crime to police in 2002, said Hill was a friend of her parents.
