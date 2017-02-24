Criminal Charges - 2-24-17
Joshua Dominque Parker, 24, of 4473 Highway 73 in Iron Station was charged on Feb. 17 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony breaking and entering building, felony larceny, and safecracking. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
