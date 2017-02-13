Criminal Charges - 2-13-17
Dustin Keith Payne, 31, of 9169 Willis Rd. in Vale was charged on Jan. 30 with one count each of speeding, careless and reckless driving, and driving while license revoked. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
