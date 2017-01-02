Criminal Charges - 2-1-17
Jarvis Leonard Miller, 32, of 3496 Woodstream Dr. in Maiden was charged on Jan. 21 with one count of possession pseudo/prior meth conviction. A $12,000 secured bond was set.
