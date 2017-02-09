Crime 7 mins ago 11:14 a.m.Three arrested on drug charges after undercover Lincolnton sting
Three people have been arrested and charged with a total of 20 felony drug charges and one misdemeanor after an undercover sting by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. According to detectives, undercover and surveillance techniques were used to purchase drugs during an investigation into methamphetamine and heroin sales.
