Crime 36 mins ago 6:06 p.m.Man accused in military vehicle theft in court
A man accused of stealing a military humvee and crashing into two police cars before getting shot by an officer made his first court appearance in Lincoln County on Tuesday morning. Brian Brittain faces multiple felony charges after the early-morning chase last Saturday, including felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, larceny of a vehicle and fleeing to elude.
