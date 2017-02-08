City officials discuss plans to issue...

City officials discuss plans to issue permits for public speech

Yesterday

Lincolnton city officials are reviewing a proposal to require permits for public speakers at city events prior to a March 2 public hearing. The ordinance is an attempt to address public speakers on streets and sidewalks during festivals and events in downtown Lincolnton through the implementation of a permitting process.

