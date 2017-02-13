California gang member charged with drug trafficking
A Lenoir man has been charged with trafficking meth and heroin and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. Lincolnton Police Department officers said narcotics detectives on Wednesday stopped a vehicle on Hubbard Street in which Ryan Joseph Gutierrez, 25, of 710 Pennton Avenue in Lenoir, was a passenger.
