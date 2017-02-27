Body identified as missing woman

Body identified as missing woman

Monday Feb 27

Lincolnton Police Department officers have confirmed that the "badly decomposed body" found in a wooded area off of Hollis Henderson Road was a woman who was reported missing in 2015. Officers said Patricia Linn Loveless was reported missing in March 2015.

