Asbury Resource Center keeps helping local students
The Asbury Resource Center, which opened in the old Asbury School building in Lincolnton in October, has been growing by leaps and bounds. The center is a joint collaboration between Asbury United Methodist Church and United Way of Lincoln County, offering clothing and school supplies to Lincoln County students in need.
