Around Town - 2-8-17

The Citizen Center, located at 115 W Main St. in Lincolnton will host the Environmental Review Board meeting at 3 p.m. For more information please call 704-736-8501 . Sons of Confederate Veterans Gen R F Hoke/Col W J Hoke Camp 1616 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Lincolnton Cultural Center, located at 403 E Main St. in Lincolnton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.