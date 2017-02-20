Around Town - 2-20-17

Lincoln Charter School, located at 133 Eagle Nest Rd. in Lincolnton will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Fairfield UMC, located at 7860 Fairfield Forest in Denver will host a pinto bean supper from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. As usual, donations will be accepted and the money will go to a North Lincoln High School Student who has been injured and has major medical expenses. Good food, fun, and fellowship.

