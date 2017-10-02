Around Town - 2-10-17
The Lincoln County All-County Band Concert will be performed at the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 W. Main St. in Lincolnton at 7:30 p.m. Greater Moore's Chapel AME Zion Church, located at 1009 Main St. SE in Lincolnton will serve a fish dinner for $8 and fish sandwiches for $3.50 beginning at 11 a.m. until. For more information call 732-8900.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is the sheriff's department at the school's...
|Jan 29
|pissed off
|1
|Man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old ... (Mar '11)
|Jan 29
|pissed off
|16
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Jan 22
|John E
|147
|Joanna Jenkins
|Jan 15
|Mark
|1
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Jan 12
|Titan
|13
|Maiden is a hole of a place
|Jan 12
|Titan
|1
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec '16
|pissed off
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC