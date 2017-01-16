Woman charged with jewelry theft

Walter Hugh Belfield of Mooresville reported on Jan. 6 that two diamond rings were stolen from the business he owns at the intersection of Highway 27 and Highway 150 east of Lincolnton. Belfield told detectives that a woman he knew, Regina Faye Hunt, 56, of Campground Road, entered the business and took two diamond rings valued at $2,025.

