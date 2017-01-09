Woman arrested after brief car chase

A local woman is facing felony charges after allegedly shoplifting from a Lincolnton store and then leading officers on a short car chase. Kendra Michelle McCombs, 28, of 3861 Stoney Creek Drive in Lincolnton, is accused of stealing from the Tractor Supply store on North Generals Boulevard on Thursday and, after officers attempted to stop her vehicle while she was leaving the parking lot, fleeing toward eastern Lincoln County.

