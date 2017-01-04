West Lincoln medical facility could be positive

You'd think a proposal to spend $5 million to build a medical facility for an underserved population would be met with cheers and applause, not scorn and derision. Lincolnton Main Street, LLC first filed a rezoning request with Lincoln County in 2015 to rezone three acres at Highway 27 and Howards Creek Mill Road in western Lincoln County to allow for a 15,000 square-foot facility to house West Lincoln Family Medicine, which currently occupies space at Highway 27 and Shoal Road.

