Two men die in West Lincoln car wreck
Jeremiah Adkins, 23, of Vale, and Demarius Hooper, 25, of Lincolnton, were in a vehicle traveling east on Highway 27 at a high rate of speed at around 8 p.m. when Adkins, the driver, lost control of the vehicle east of Cat Square Road and ran off the left side of the road, according to troopers. The vehicle struck a tree and flipped over into a small pond, trapping both men inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
