Trump inaugural celebration to be held in Lincolnton

Lincoln County state Rep. Jason Saine will host an event in downtown Lincolnton to celebrate the inauguration of Donald Trump as president. Saine made the decision to organize the event after speaking with local supporters of the Trump campaign who were interested in finding a place to gather and watch the inauguration ceremonies on Jan. 20. Trump received approximately 72 percent of the 40,000 votes cast for president in Lincoln County on Election Day.

