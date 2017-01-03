Surratt, Hodge named AP prep football players of year for NC
Lincolnton receiver Sage Surratt and Wake Forest linebacker Darius Hodge are the 2016 Associated Press prep football players of the year for North Carolina. Surratt, a senior, earned nine votes as offensive player of the year from 23 sports writers at newspapers across the state in results released Saturday after setting single-season state records for catches and receiving yardage.
