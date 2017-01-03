Surratt, Hodge named AP prep football...

Surratt, Hodge named AP prep football players of year for NC

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Lincolnton receiver Sage Surratt and Wake Forest linebacker Darius Hodge are the 2016 Associated Press prep football players of the year for North Carolina. Surratt, a senior, earned nine votes as offensive player of the year from 23 sports writers at newspapers across the state in results released Saturday after setting single-season state records for catches and receiving yardage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen Dec 14 pissed off 2
News Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09) Dec '16 pissed off 12
Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08) Dec '16 Fantasy Island 146
Sheriff retirement Dec '16 pissed off 2
Trying to contact my son, 34 year old Richard P... Nov '16 ZYX765 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) Nov '16 404 error 34
Charter no luck Nov '16 Bomdo 1
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,134 • Total comments across all topics: 277,695,844

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC