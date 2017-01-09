State inspectors cited Lincolnton nur...

State inspectors cited Lincolnton nursing home 9 times in '16

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: Lincoln Times-News

State inspectors cited a Lincolnton nursing home for healthcare deficiencies nine times in 2016, bringing that facility's total number of citations to two dozen since 2014. Sovereign Carolina Holdings is listed as the majority owner of Lincolnton Rehab, located at 1410 East Gaston Street in Lincolnton, with two other entities holding a minority interest, according to Nursing Home Compare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09) 4 hr Titan 13
Maiden is a hole of a place 7 hr Titan 1
Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen Dec 14 pissed off 2
Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08) Dec '16 Fantasy Island 146
Sheriff retirement Dec '16 pissed off 2
Trying to contact my son, 34 year old Richard P... Nov '16 ZYX765 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) Nov '16 404 error 34
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,557 • Total comments across all topics: 277,842,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC