State inspectors cited Lincolnton nursing home 9 times in '16

State inspectors cited a Lincolnton nursing home for healthcare deficiencies nine times in 2016, bringing that facility's total number of citations to two dozen since 2014. Sovereign Carolina Holdings is listed as the majority owner of Lincolnton Rehab, located at 1410 East Gaston Street in Lincolnton, with two other entities holding a minority interest, according to Nursing Home Compare.

