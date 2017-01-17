Sage Surratt Commits to Wake Forest
The Wake Forest football program just earned its second commitment in as many days. Sage Surratt, a wide receiver out of Lincolnton High School in North Carolina, verbally committed to Wake Forest just days after his official visit.
