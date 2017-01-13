Mountain Joy performing with Lowesville Gospel Concerts
Mountain Joy will be returning to the stage at Lowesville Gospel Concerts on Saturday at Living Word Ministries in Stanley. "God has given us the opportunity to travel and sing and we feel so blessed and honored to get to do it," group member June Rhinehart said.
