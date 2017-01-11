MLK events begin Saturday
Three days of events celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s life and legacy will begin in Lincolnton on Saturday. King, who would be 88 if he were still alive today, was a firm believer that all people have the capacity to make a difference no matter what their age, race or education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Thu
|Titan
|13
|Maiden is a hole of a place
|Thu
|Titan
|1
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec 14
|pissed off
|2
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Fantasy Island
|146
|Sheriff retirement
|Dec '16
|pissed off
|2
|Trying to contact my son, 34 year old Richard P...
|Nov '16
|ZYX765
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|404 error
|34
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC