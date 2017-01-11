MLK events begin Saturday

MLK events begin Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Three days of events celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s life and legacy will begin in Lincolnton on Saturday. King, who would be 88 if he were still alive today, was a firm believer that all people have the capacity to make a difference no matter what their age, race or education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09) Thu Titan 13
Maiden is a hole of a place Thu Titan 1
Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen Dec 14 pissed off 2
Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08) Dec '16 Fantasy Island 146
Sheriff retirement Dec '16 pissed off 2
Trying to contact my son, 34 year old Richard P... Nov '16 ZYX765 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) Nov '16 404 error 34
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,200 • Total comments across all topics: 277,878,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC