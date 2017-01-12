Man accused of stealing $3,000 worth of guns, ammo during home break-in

A Huntersville man has been charged with breaking into a Lincoln County home earlier this month and stealing more than $3,000 worth of firearms and ammunition. Deputies were called to the break-in on Stoney Ridge Road in Lincolnton on Jan. 2 around 4:45 p.m. The owner reported that a door was kicked open and that five guns and ammunition were stolen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.