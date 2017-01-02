LPD raid nets five arrests on two dozen felony charges

A Lincolnton Police Department raid at a home on North Grove Street resulted in the arrest of five residents on two dozen felony drug charges on Dec. 23. Officers said Robert Shuford, Leslie Shuford, Berry Osborne, Jessica Lane and Arthur Houser, all of 401 N. Grove Street, were arrested after a three-month investigation into methamphetamine sales at the home. "The residence located at 401 N. Grove Street has been a problem for the citizens of Lincolnton for a long time," Lt.

