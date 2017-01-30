Local man inducted into martial arts hall of fame
A Lincoln County man was inducted into the Action Martial Arts Magazine Hall of Fame over the weekend in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Kendall Huss, 21, has perfected karate under the guidance of Shotokan Karate Grand Master Maurice Moore for the past 17 years.
