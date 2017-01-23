Lincolnton sawmill bucks big box store trends
Going to Ellis and Son Lumber on Highway 150 in Lincolnton is not like going to Lowes - the parking lot isn't paved and there aren't shopping carts, but there's plenty of lumber to be had. Thirty-five years ago, Wayne Ellis took in a sawmill on a debt back when he was in the feed business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
