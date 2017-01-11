Lincolnton blacksmith keeps up practice of ancient art
Using the fire in a forge fed by bituminous charcoal, several different types of hammers, pliers and an anvil made in 1895, Scott Beam creates works of art out of iron at his smithy in Lincolnton. Originally, he learned how to shoe horses because he couldn't get someone out to shoe his horses on a regular basis.
