Lincoln Charter raises more than $8k for cancer research
As of Thursday afternoon, Lincoln Charter School has raised more than $8,000 for cancer research as part of the school's eighth annual Talon Challenge. The challenge began on Monday and ends today with basketball games between Lincoln Charter School and Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy, Lincoln Charter's partner in the event.
