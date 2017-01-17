Garage fire spreads to attic in south Charlotte
The fire started in the garage of the home on 411 Sardis Road. Flames spread from the garage through the vent to the attic of the garage and house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joanna Jenkins
|Jan 15
|Mark
|1
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Jan 12
|Titan
|13
|Maiden is a hole of a place
|Jan 12
|Titan
|1
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec '16
|pissed off
|2
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Fantasy Island
|146
|Sheriff retirement
|Dec '16
|pissed off
|2
|Trying to contact my son, 34 year old Richard P...
|Nov '16
|ZYX765
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC